Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.94. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.19% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

