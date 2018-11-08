Aqua America Inc (WTR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Aqua America worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aqua America by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTR shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of WTR stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.50. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.86 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.97%. Aqua America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

