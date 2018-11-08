Aqua America (WTR) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) has been assigned a $35.00 price objective by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aqua America in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Aqua America alerts:

WTR opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Aqua America has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $39.55.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aqua America will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aqua America by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.