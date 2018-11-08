AquaVenture (WAAS) PT Raised to $27.00

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AquaVenture from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE WAAS traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,074. AquaVenture has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $455.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.03.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 578,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in AquaVenture by 135.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 259,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AquaVenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AquaVenture by 621.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 219,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in AquaVenture during the third quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

