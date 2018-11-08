Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 75.07% and a negative net margin of 515.00%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million.

NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 462,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,912. The stock has a market cap of $263.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a current ratio of 13.67. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

In related news, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $40,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,256,945.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABUS shares. Wedbush cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

