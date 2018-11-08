Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 16.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $99,435.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $196,235.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,379.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $436,038 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,331,000 after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 41.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 14.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 27.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,437 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at $267,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

