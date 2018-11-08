Argo Group (ARGO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $72.00 target price on shares of Argo Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Argo Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Argo Group to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

ARGO traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. 2,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,738. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.83 million.

In other Argo Group news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 12,323 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $781,647.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Power, Jr. sold 5,355 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $338,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,177 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,328,000.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

