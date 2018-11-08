Arionum (ARO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,035.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $33,035.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,452.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.03317552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $590.97 or 0.09179405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00824838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.01688165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00147562 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.02118743 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00469158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00029203 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,847,830 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

