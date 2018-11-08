Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 99.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 41.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $134.28 on Thursday. Strategic Education Inc has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $138.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Strategic Education news, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $678,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $17,482,147.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,800. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

