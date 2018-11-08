Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.48 Million Stake in Toro Co (TTC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toro by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,534,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toro by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.75 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.89%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Twomey sold 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,158,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,917.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $204,296.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,326 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,331 in the last ninety days. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

