Armor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Southern Co (SO)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 1.6% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,498,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Southern by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,224,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,571,000 after acquiring an additional 881,373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Southern by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,334,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Southern by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,369,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,262,000 after acquiring an additional 187,429 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,720,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,231,000 after purchasing an additional 451,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.09. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

