ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will report sales of $1.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year sales of $24.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.33 million to $24.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.50 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

ARQL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArQule currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ArQule by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in ArQule by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,152,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 587,727 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArQule by 210.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 225,847 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in ArQule by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 192,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,147 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ArQule by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,050. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArQule has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $408.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.63.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

