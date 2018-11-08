ARRIS International (ARRS) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARRS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ARRIS International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered ARRIS International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered ARRIS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ARRIS International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

NASDAQ:ARRS traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,988,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ARRIS International has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARRIS International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ARRIS International news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ARRIS International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,015,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,339,000 after purchasing an additional 286,005 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARRIS International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ARRIS International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,166,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ARRIS International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 868,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARRIS International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 759,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

