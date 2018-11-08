Arrow Electronics (ARW) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

ARW stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.54. 582,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $87.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $52,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $950,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 274,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

