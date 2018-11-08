Arrow Global Group (ARW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARW. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 388.40 ($5.08).

LON:ARW opened at GBX 199 ($2.60) on Thursday. Arrow Global Group has a 52 week low of GBX 305.25 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 480 ($6.27).

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.70 ($0.21) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

In related news, insider Andrew C. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £20,200 ($26,394.88). Insiders acquired a total of 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,018 over the last 90 days.

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

