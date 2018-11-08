Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Receives $78.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $299,233.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,639.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 12,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $934,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,705.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,259. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,314. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

