Asante Solutions (PUMP) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Asante Solutions in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Asante Solutions to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

PUMP traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,309. Asante Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $385,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,484,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asante Solutions by 257.7% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 807,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Asante Solutions by 231.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 679,172 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Asante Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $14,582,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Asante Solutions by 76.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 525,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 227,096 shares during the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

