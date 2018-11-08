Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 140,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7,972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 467.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

Shares of HON opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.30 and a 1-year high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

