Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Receives $90.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other Ashland Global news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $193,647.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,341.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,850,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,969,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 658,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global by 2,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,929,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $83.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $86.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.50 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.05%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

