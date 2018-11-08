AsiaCoin Price Tops $0.0023 (AC)

AsiaCoin (CURRENCY:AC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One AsiaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AsiaCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. AsiaCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $0.00 worth of AsiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AsiaCoin

AsiaCoin (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. AsiaCoin’s total supply is 2,002,218,222 coins. The official website for AsiaCoin is www.thecoin.asia. AsiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AsiaCoin Coin Trading

AsiaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AsiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AsiaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AsiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

