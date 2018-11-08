Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2,424.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.09. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $93.09.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $136.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.85 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

