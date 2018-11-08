Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 56,465 Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Tenneco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tenneco to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenneco from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Tenneco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of TEN opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Tenneco Inc has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $65.59.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 47.04% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Tenneco’s payout ratio is 14.51%.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

