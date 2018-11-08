Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,301 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 869.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 77.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVAC. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $96.13. The company has a market cap of $997.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.90 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

