Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.13 Million in Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Stock

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.57% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $26.55 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 5,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $186,010.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $122,933.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,158.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,257 shares of company stock valued at $660,268. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

