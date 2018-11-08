Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

ASB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 27,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,276. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $307.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In related news, insider David L. Stein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $228,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,942.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 121,000 shares of company stock worth $3,025,000 and have sold 17,341 shares worth $431,803. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Associated Banc by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 725,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

