Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Position Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $31,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $849.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.39. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $256.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.80 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Astec Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

