AstraZeneca (AZN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.28

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $40.74, with a volume of 443442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.
AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.34.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.
In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.2% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $10,519,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 12.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)
AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.
