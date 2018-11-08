AstraZeneca (AZN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.28

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $40.74, with a volume of 443442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.2% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $10,519,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 12.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

