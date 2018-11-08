AstroNova (ALOT) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) is one of 22 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AstroNova to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

AstroNova pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. AstroNova pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 33.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AstroNova lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of AstroNova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of AstroNova shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AstroNova and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstroNova 3.20% 8.08% 4.41% AstroNova Competitors -2.83% -6.61% 3.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AstroNova and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AstroNova $113.40 million $3.28 million 31.75 AstroNova Competitors $1.56 billion $9.02 million 10.75

AstroNova’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AstroNova. AstroNova is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AstroNova and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstroNova 0 0 1 0 3.00 AstroNova Competitors 180 873 1544 62 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.31%. Given AstroNova’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AstroNova has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

AstroNova has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstroNova’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AstroNova competitors beat AstroNova on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M). The Product Identification segment offers tabletop and work cell-ready digital color label printers; specialty OEM printing systems; and labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons under the QuickLabel brand. This segment also offers T2-C, an inkjet table top label press; T2, a parent of the T2-C; T4 for print, die cut, and lamination; and T3, a customizable label production and finishing press under the TrojanLabel brand. In addition, this segment sells various specialized software used to operate the printers and presses, design labels, and manage printing on an automated basis. It serves chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, as well as brand owners, label converters, commercial printers, and packaging manufacturers. The T&M segment offers visual data from local and networked data streams and sensors; a range of hardware and software products under the AstroNova T&M brand; Daxus portable data acquisition systems; TMX high-speed data acquisition systems; DDX100 SmartCorder portable data acquisition systems; EV-500, a digital strip chart recording system; PTA-45B cockpit printers; and ToughWriter, Miltope, and RITEC branded airborne printers. Its AstroNova airborne printers are used in flight decks, as well as military, commercial, and business aircraft cabins; and ToughSwitch Ethernet switches used in military aircraft and vehicles. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

