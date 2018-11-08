Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Audentes Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Audentes Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ BOLD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.99. Audentes Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $368,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $801,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,260 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLD. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

