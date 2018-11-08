Avis Budget Group (CAR) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) received a $45.00 target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CAR stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 61.93% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $450,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,999.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 164.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $344,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

