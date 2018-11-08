AWARE (AT) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

AWARE (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, AWARE has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One AWARE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AWARE has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4,472.00 worth of AWARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00150086 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00254089 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.60 or 0.10262039 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005457 BTC.

AWARE Profile

AWARE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for AWARE is www.aware.bi. AWARE’s official Twitter account is @AWARE__Official. The official message board for AWARE is medium.com/@AWARE_CAPITAL.

Buying and Selling AWARE

AWARE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AWARE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AWARE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AWARE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

