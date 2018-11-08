AXA (AXAHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXAHY. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.33. 149,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,522. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. AXA has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $33.86.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

