Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) received a €66.00 ($76.74) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPR. Barclays set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axel Springer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.33 ($77.13).

Get Axel Springer alerts:

Shares of FRA SPR traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €58.15 ($67.62). The company had a trading volume of 82,803 shares. Axel Springer has a one year low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a one year high of €73.80 ($85.81).

About Axel Springer

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Axel Springer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Springer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.