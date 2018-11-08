Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Trading Down 15.6%

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) traded down 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.64 and last traded at $50.70. 2,206,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 926,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. CL King restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.06 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.26%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $70,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,834.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Klint sold 25,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,745,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,285,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,197 shares of company stock worth $2,471,656. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,515.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $175,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

