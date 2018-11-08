Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Upgraded to Buy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s previous close.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $50.70 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.78, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $456,620.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $70,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,197 shares of company stock worth $2,471,656. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

