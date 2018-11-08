Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 9th. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $5.00 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

