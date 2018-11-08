AZZ (AZZ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.41.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AZZ had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $45,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,097.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $228,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,271.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

