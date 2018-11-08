B. Riley Cuts Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Price Target to $10.50

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,306. The stock has a market cap of $856.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.82. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $48.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 98.63%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $75,756.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,596,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,484,000 after buying an additional 2,128,304 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

