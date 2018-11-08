B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SM Energy Co (SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $459.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SM. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Scotia Howard Weill raised SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Howard Weil upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $44.00 price target on SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

SM Energy stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.99. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SM Energy by 340.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SM Energy by 50.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $259,000.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.20%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.