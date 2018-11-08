B. Riley Trims Masonite International (DOOR) Target Price to $66.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

DOOR stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,060. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,261.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Lorch sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $878,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Masonite International by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Masonite International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its stake in Masonite International by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

