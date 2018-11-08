B. Riley Weighs in on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst D. Buck now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

ACRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.93.

ACRX stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.03. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

In related news, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $141,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,061 shares in the company, valued at $270,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 6,953 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $31,288.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at $109,669.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 182.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.