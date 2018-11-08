Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) Given New $38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BHGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.79.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.84. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

