BALFOUR BEATTY/S (BAFYY) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) has been trending neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BALFOUR BEATTY/S earned a news impact score of 0.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAFYY opened at $7.28 on Thursday. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About BALFOUR BEATTY/S

About BALFOUR BEATTY/S

