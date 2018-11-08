Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.41% of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 53.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 12.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the period.

NYSE PFN opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%.

