Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.37 Million Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEZ. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

