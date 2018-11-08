Bank of America Corp DE Purchases Shares of 51,908 Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.40% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,298,000. Jackson Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 127,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,342,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,450,000.

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $50.43.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

