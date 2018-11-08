Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NNI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Nelnet worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Nelnet by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 112.77, a quick ratio of 112.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Nelnet had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $257.96 million for the quarter.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $171,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

