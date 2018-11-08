Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Receives $58.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

