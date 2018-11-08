Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $108.50 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of US Foods worth $108,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in US Foods by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 31.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 142.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 159,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 93,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 48.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $31.75 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on US Foods from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Buckingham Research began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

