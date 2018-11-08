Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,493,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $110,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 95.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO opened at $69.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.90. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $542.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-trims-position-in-vornado-realty-trust-vno.html.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.